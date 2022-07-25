USDA Appoints Members to National Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the appointment of seven members to serve on the National Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board. Six of the seven appointees will serve three-year terms, effective immediately through June 30, 2025. The other appointee will serve the remaining year of a vacant position, effective immediately and expiring June 30, 2023.

The newly appointed members are:

Lynne Bohan, Lynnfield, Massachusetts (Region 1);

Pat Boyle, Dallas, Texas (Region 4);

Brad Gruen, Chicago, Illinois (Region 7);

Robin Dubuc, Cincinnati, Ohio (At-large, processor), (1-year term)

Robert Baker, Atlanta Georgia (At-large, public member).

The newly reappointed members are:

Hugo Lizarraga, San Antonio, Texas (Region 10)

Rachel Kyllo, St. Paul, Minnesota (At-large, processor).

The National Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board is composed of 15 fluid milk processors from 15 geographic regions and five at-large members. At least three at-large members must be fluid milk processors, and at least one at-large member must be from the general public. The remaining at-large seat may be filled by a fluid milk processor or a member of the general public. The board was established by the Fluid Milk Promotion Act of 1990 to develop and administer a coordinated program of advertising and promotion to increase the demand for fluid milk products.

The National Fluid Milk Program is financed by a mandatory 20-cent per hundredweight assessment on all fluid milk processed and marketed commercially in consumer-type packages in the contiguous 48 states and the District of Columbia. Processors who commercially process and market three million pounds or less per month, excluding those fluid milk products delivered to the residence of a consumer, are exempt from assessments.

More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Fluid Milk Processor Promotion Board webpage.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight to 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.