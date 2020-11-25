USDA Market News Issues New National Egg Summary Report

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today published the first issue of a new National Egg Market Summary Report to better serve the egg industry. The new report combines highlights from several existing USDA Market News reports to provide stakeholders a more complete picture of the national egg market in one convenient report.

The National Egg Market Summary Report enables stakeholders to compare prices for different egg production methods and markets in one place. It includes wholesale prices for shell eggs traded in California and at the national level. It also provides price information for warehouse delivered contracts and breaking stock from the central states. Additionally, the report allows price comparisons of organic brown eggs and cage-free shell eggs. The shell egg demand indicator includes data for the current and previous week.

Released on World Egg Day, the new report complements the egg market information released by USDA Market News that assists producers, consumers, processors, and distributors in the sale and purchase of eggs and egg products locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally. The report, along with other egg market news reports, can be found on the Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News webpage.

If you have any questions, contact Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News Director Mike Lynch at (202) 720‑4846; or Field Chief Russ Travelute at (816) 676-7000