USDA Proposes to Reapportion American Egg Board Membership

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is proposing to adjust membership on the Egg Promotion and Research Board to reflect shifts in egg production and consolidation since the last board reapportionment.

This proposed rule would adjust representation on the American Egg Board, established under the Egg Research and Consumer Information Act of 1974, and outlines changes to geographic areas based on sustained changes in egg production in several states.

The Egg Research and Promotion Order establishes a board composed of 18 members. Currently, the 48 contiguous states are divided into six areas with three members representing each area. This proposed rule would reduce the number of geographic areas from six to three. The number of board members representing each geographic area would change to six. The total board membership would remain at 18.

This proposed rule would apply to the nomination process in 2020 and affect the board members appointed by the Secretary to serve on the board beginning in 2021.

The proposed rule for this action was published in the Federal Register on May 7, 2020. Written comments must be received by June 8, 2020.

Submit comments concerning the proposed change online at www.regulations.gov, or to Agricultural Marketing Specialist Craig Shackelford at Craig.shackelford@usda.gov or 470-315-4246, or send to Research and Promotion Division, Livestock and Poultry Program, AMS, USDA, Room 2610-S, STOP 0251, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW., Washington, D.C. 20250-0251. or 470-315-4246,

All comments submitted by the deadline will be made available for public review and considered before any actions to reapportion the board are made final.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. The Agricultural Marketing Service provides oversight of 21 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.