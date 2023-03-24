USDA Seeks Nominees for the American Egg Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is seeking nominees for the American Egg Board (Board) to fill nine member and nine alternate member vacancies. All nine members and nine alternate members will serve two-year terms beginning March 2024 and ending March 2026. The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 26, 2023.

Any egg producers owning more than 75,000 laying hens may be nominated by a certified eligible operation. USDA will select appointees from the nominated producers.

Nomination forms, a list of the three areas and the certified eligible operations within each area are available on the AMS American Egg Board webpage.

The Board is composed of 18 members and 18 alternates and administers the egg research and promotion program authorized by the Egg Research and Consumer Information Act of 1974. For more information, contact Barbara Josselyn at (202) 713-6918 or Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the development of industry-funded research and promotion boards to provide a framework for agricultural industries to pool their resources and combine efforts to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets and conduct important research and promotion activities. AMS provides oversight of 22 boards, paid for by industry assessments, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

AMS policy is that diversity of the boards, councils and committees it oversees should reflect the diversity of their industries in terms of the experience of members, methods of production and distribution, marketing strategies, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring different perspectives and ideas to the table. Throughout the full nomination process, the industry must conduct extensive outreach, paying particular attention to reaching underserved communities, and consider the diversity of the population served and the knowledge, skills, and abilities of the members to serve a diverse population.