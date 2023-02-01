USDA Sets Hearing on Proposed Amendments to the Appalachian, Southeast, Florida Federal Milk Marketing Orders

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will hold a public hearing to consider proposals for the Appalachian, Southeast and Florida Federal milk marketing orders beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. CT.

USDA is seeking input on the following proposals to:

Amend the inter-market transportation credits in the Appalachian and Southeast Federal milk marketing orders (FMMOs).

Establish distributing plant delivery credits (intra-market transportation credits).

Establish assembly performance credits in the Appalachian, Southeast and Florida FMMOs.

The hearing will be held at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Hotel, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, Tennessee, 37067.

Proponents of amending the FMMOs contend that the three southeastern FMMO areas have a chronic milk deficit, creating challenging marketing conditions to ensure that the fluid milk needs of the orders are met. Those proponents requested a formal rulemaking hearing to hear proposals to incentivize the more orderly movement of milk in the southeast region.

USDA will hear testimony and receive evidence regarding 11 proposals that are listed in the hearing notice, from three proponents.

The hearing notice is available for viewing in the Federal Register and will be published on Jan. 30, 2023. Copies of the hearing notice may be obtained by sending a request in writing to USDA/AMS/Dairy Program; Stop 0225 – Rm. 2530; 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20250-0225.

Those interested in participating in the hearing should notify a USDA official upon arrival at the hearing. For additional information, please contact Erin Taylor, Director, Order Formulation and Enforcement Division; USDA/AMS/Dairy Program; Stop 0225-Room 2530-S; 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20250-0231; phone number: (202) 720-7311; email address: Erin.Taylor@usda.gov.

Persons requiring a sign language interpreter or other special accommodations should contact Jason Nierman, Market Administrator, before the hearing begins, at phone number (502) 499-0040 ext. 2222 or email: nierman@malouisville.com.