Valley Milk’s CEO Glenn Wallace Welcomes Ron O’Brien to the Team

Welcome to Ron O’Brien – Commodity Risk Management Advisor! Valley Milk is excited to announce that Ron O’Brien has joined the team as our Commodity Trading and Risk Management Advisor. With his extensive background and experience in the dairy industry and a strong background in risk management, Ron will be a valuable addition to our team as we continue to evolve our risk management capabilities.

Ron has many years of experience in dairy risk management, having worked previous with Interfood, where he successfully managed their worldwide risk management portfolio. He has also been instrumental in the expansion of NUI Markets in the US marketplace. His expertise in dairy commodities and risk management will help us navigate the complexities of the dairy market and identify new opportunities for value protection.

In this role, Ron will focus on all risk management (energy, powder, fat) needs and we also take a key role in collaborating with customers on AMF sales and risk mitigation. We believe his experience, insights and proactive approach will enhance our capabilities and contribute to the ongoing success of Valley Milk.

Please join me in welcoming Ron to the team! We are looking forward to his contributions and are excited to see the positive impact he will have on our business.