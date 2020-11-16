Vernon Legacy Farm Offers Fresh Milk in Local Shops

VERNON — For 104 years, the Miller family has been dairy farming at the crossroads of Fort Bridgman Road, Governor Hunt Road and the New England Central Railroad.

And while technology and consumer tastes have changed over the past century, one thing has stayed constant — the desire for healthy, fresh, local milk.

“It’s been a while since we sold milk off the farm,” said Peter Miller, who, with his business partners — his wife, Angela, his brother Arthur and his wife, Judy, and Keith and Tina Franklin — milk 175 Holstein cows.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Brattleboro Reformer