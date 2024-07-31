Violife Debuts 100% Dairy-Free Cream Cheese Block in the US

Starting July 2024, Violife – the brand known for its tasty plant-based cheese shreds and slices is adding a new staple to its lineup: a 100% dairy-free Just Like Cream Cheese Block.

This is the only dairy-free and top 9 allergen-free, bakeable cream cheese block on the market today. It whips, spreads, and even bakes, delivering unparalleled versatility and taste.

Violife’s breakthrough formula is changing the game for dairy-free baking – making it tastier and more accessible for cream cheese lovers and those with dietary restrictions alike. You can finally whip up an indulgent cheesecake, roast a cream cheese pasta bake, or melt delicious savory dips for game days, without the guilt or discomfort of dairy weighing you down.

The new block will be available at retailers across the country, including Whole Foods Market, Albertsons & Safeway Co, Wegmans, your local grocery store, and more.

About Violife

