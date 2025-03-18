Violife Turns Up the Heat With New Coffee Creamers and a Star-Studded ‘Creamy Confessions’ Campaign

Violife® raises the bar on dairy free indulgence with a breakthrough coffee creamer—thanks to a unique lentil protein formula, it stays rich, creamy, and perfectly blended with every sip.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Violife®, the #1 dairy free cheese brand* in the U.S., is turning up the heat—helping coffee lovers break up with dairy for good and start something steamier. With the launch of Violife Supreme Coffee Creamers, every sip is a smooth, indulgent experience. Unlike other dairy free creamers that ghost you mid-pour—separating, curdling, or refusing to blend—Violife is here to commit. Thanks to its breakthrough lentil-based formula, it stays rich, creamy, and perfectly smooth in every cup. No heartbreak, no separation—just a coffee romance that lasts in three irresistible flavors: Tempting Vanilla, Seductive Caramel, and Boldly Original. With this launch, Violife is proving once and for all that dairy free isn’t just a rebound—it’s the real deal.

“We see you, dairy-free flirts—still keeping dairy around because the alternatives just haven’t lived up to the promise. We get it. But it’s time for something better,” said Olga Osminkina-Jones, Violife’s Global President and Chief Growth Officer. “No matter what you’re brewing, why settle for separation anxiety in your cup? Violife Supreme Coffee Creamer is here to commit. Smooth, rich, and never one to ghost you mid-sip, it blends seamlessly from the first pour to the last drop. No separation, no letdowns—just pure, dairy-free indulgence you can count on.”

To celebrate the launch, Violife is launching Creamy Confessions, a nationwide campaign that invites dairy free flirts to finally commit. The campaign will celebrate the Creamy Confessions mentality—because ditching dairy and choosing Violife instead means saying yes to indulgent, dairy free mornings with all the taste and none of the sacrifice. Here’s how Violife is making the breakup stick:

Talent Partners: Violife is teaming up with celebrity talent like Chrishell Stause (@chrishell.stause) of Selling Sunset and The Traitors and Bozoma Saint John (@badassboz) of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, known for their authenticity, along with Sasha Farber (@sashafarber), whose Dancing with the Stars romance has recently made headlines, to share their own Creamy Confessions. The brand is also partnering with content creators Amanda Cerny (@amandacerny), Alyssa Lauren (@alyssalauren), and Noah Stern (@noahsterncoffee), whose playful, relatable content and love of coffee showcase Violife Coffee Creamer as the perfect partner to their brew.

Social & Digital: Through creative copy, playful & highly visual content, the campaign will spotlight Violife Coffee Creamer’s smooth texture that never separates in either hot or cold coffee.

And more…Violife will host in-person activations nationwide throughout the spring, bringing the Creamy Confessions experience to consumers across the country with exclusive tastings, interactive events, and unique opportunities to enjoy Violife Coffee Creamer. As part of the campaign, Violife is inviting coffee lovers everywhere to share their own Creamy Confessions—from their most dramatic moments to dairy free breakups—on social media using #CreamyConfessions and tagging @violife_foods for a chance to be featured.

“Going dairy free should feel like an upgrade, not a rebound. At Violife, we don’t do compromises—we do full-on, rich, creamy indulgence. With this launch, we’re making sure that wherever coffee is poured, Violife is the one stirring things up. No more heartbreak, no more separation—just smooth, steamy, and totally satisfying sips,” said Monica Bordin, Head of Violife, North America.

Violife Supreme Coffee Creamer is now available at select Walmart locations nationwide—because every coffee deserves a creamer that commits.

About Violife:

Violife is a leading brand dedicated to crafting delicious, high-quality, alternatives to dairy products. Committed to innovation and taste, Violife’s range of dairy free cheeses and spreads offer a delectable experience without compromising on flavor or texture. With a mission to revolutionize the plant-based food industry, Violife continues to push boundaries and delight taste buds worldwide.

