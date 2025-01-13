Violife’s Dairy Free Cream Cheese is 100% Resolution Proof

Violife Proposes a Resolution to Defy National Quitter’s Day on January 10th — Because Resolutions Are Easy to Keep When They Taste This Good.



HACKENSACK, N.J. — Violife encourages Americans to ditch the pressure of unachievable resolutions and embrace something easier—and tastier. Taking over National Quitter’s Day on January 10th, Violife’s new 360 campaign encourages everyone to ditch their dairy cream cheese—because going dairy free is easy when it tastes this good. Indulge in their #1 Dairy Free Cream Cheese1 and make this year’s resolutions wildly good—no compromising required.

“At Violife, we believe resolutions should feel rewarding and satisfying,” said Monica Bordin, Violife’s Head of North America Commercial Operations. “With 91% of Americans failing at keeping their New Year’s resolutions2 and many giving up by Quitter’s Day—the second Friday in January—we’re stepping in to take over Quitter’s Day and prove that resolutions don’t have to mean sacrifice. As the #1 dairy free cream cheese brand in the United States, we’re empowering people to say goodbye to compromises and embrace a dairy free life full of flavor, fun and freedom. Our dairy free cream cheese is 100% resolution-proof!”

Launching January 1, 2025, the multi-platform campaign will roll out across five key markets: San Francisco, Austin, Washington, D.C., Miami and New York, with out-of-home (OOH) assets featured exclusively in San Francisco and Austin, supported by social and paid media across all markets.

OOH: Beginning January 1, 2025, dynamic billboards, digital kiosks, wild postings and bulletins will appear in high-traffic areas of San Francisco and Austin, such as near gyms and banks. These strategic placements lean into the toughest New Year’s resolutions—fitness goals and spending less—by offering an empowering and positive perspective. With clever, resolution-themed messaging like “Sacrifices Are For People Who Are Not You,” “Why Give Up When You Can Give In,” and “Your Tastiest Return On Investment,” Violife positions going dairy free as a resolution that’s not only easier to stick to but delicious, thanks to their #1 dairy free cream cheese.

Violife is kicking off the new year with cheeky social ads across Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok that tackle the challenge of New Year’s resolutions head-on. In one playful spot, a determined gym-goer runs on a treadmill before the camera pans to reveal a window message declaring, “Violife is 100% resolution proof, unlike gym memberships.” A second video features a NYE ball drop showcasing Violife’s #1 dairy free cream cheese, highlighting how, while most resolutions fade by National Quitter’s Day on January 10th, switching to Violife makes committing to living dairy free one resolution that’s attainable and delicious. And More…On National Quitter’s Day, January 10th, Violife will be announcing sponsorships by exciting celebrity talent, including Amanda Cerny, and influencers like Nzinga Young @veganzinga, Henna Sharee @hennasharee, Lauren Murawski @eat.glutenfreewithme, Ashley Wicka @ashleywicka and Raven Ross @pilatesbodyraven. Stay tuned for more details coming soon on Instagram and TikTok at @violife_foods, and join the conversation using the official campaign hashtag, #QuitDairyWithViolife.

“This campaign flips the script on traditional New Year’s resolution messaging,” said Olga Osminkina-Jones, Violife’s Global President and Chief Growth Officer. “As the #1 dairy free cream cheese brand in the United States, Violife is uniquely positioned to make living dairy free enjoyable, instead of adding to the pressure people often feel in January. From our dynamic out-of-home placements at gyms and banks to our playful social content, we’re meeting consumers where they are with a message that resonates: the best resolutions are the ones you actually enjoy keeping.”

Enjoy Violife’s Just Like Cream Cheese Block and Just Like Original Cream Cheese Tub at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Wegmans, Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts, HEB, Food Lion, ShopRite, Publix and Kroger.

About Violife:

Violife is a leading brand dedicated to crafting delicious, high-quality, alternatives to dairy products. Committed to innovation and taste, Violife’s range of dairy free cheeses and spreads offer a delectable experience without compromising on flavor or texture. With a mission to revolutionize the plant-based food industry, Violife continues to push boundaries and delight taste buds worldwide.

1 Nielsen, U.S. Unit Share of Alt Cheese, latest 26 weeks, week ending 11/30/24. Violife® dairy free cream cheese: 33.5%.

2 Schwantes, Marcel, “Studies Show 91 Percent of Us Won’t Achieve Our New Year’s Resolutions. How to Be the 9 Percent That Do,” Inc.com (January 8, 2022), available at https://www.inc.com/marcel-schwantes/studies-show-91-percent-of-us-wont-achieve-our-new-years-resolutions-how-to-be-9-percent-that-do.html.