Related Articles

Seafood

Forever Oceans Signs Deal With Brazilian Government For World’s Largest Offshore Concession For Sustainable Seafood Production

Forever Oceans Seafood January 18, 2022

“With a coastline of more than 8,500 km, Brazil is one of the main frontiers for fish production, generating, in addition to healthy food, employment and income,” said  Jorge Seif Junior, Secretary of Aquaculture and Fisheries of the Ministry of Agriculture. “This landmark agreement is historic for Brazil and will set the country on the path to the development of sustainable marine aquaculture.”

Produce

Gotham Greens Debuts on the West Coast with Opening of California Greenhouse, Unveils Sustainability Goals as a Newly Certified B Corporation

Gotham Greens Produce December 20, 2021

Indoor farming pioneer Gotham Greens has opened the first phase of its 10-acre, state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse near the University of California-Davis campus. With this national greenhouse expansion, Gotham Greens will operate the nation’s largest network of high-tech hydroponic greenhouse facilities spanning nine facilities in six U.S. states.