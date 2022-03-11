AUSTIN, Texas – Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, published its inaugural Sustainability Report, a comprehensive overview of the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) progress with respect to each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, crew members, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and stockholders.

“While ESG is a relatively new journey for us, we have a long history of prioritizing areas like environmental conservation, human capital, community, and much more through our business model, which is rooted in stakeholder capitalism,” said Joanne Bal, Vital Farms’ General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Head of Environmental, Social, and Governance. “Our inaugural Sustainability Report is a detailed and data-driven look at the impact we’ve had on each of our stakeholder groups, demonstrating how we’ve grown our business while progressing our purpose to improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet through food. We look forward to the next phase of this work by publishing concrete, measurable goals for our top ESG issues, developing operational plans to meet these targets, and publicly reporting our progress.”

The report covers a wide range of topics specific to each of Vital Farms’ stakeholder groups. This includes investments in Vital Farms’ crew members to foster a people-first culture, progress toward the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, measurement of carbon emissions, a water risk analysis, a materiality matrix, and performance on ESG issues in accordance with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards.

To read the full report, visit: www.vitalfarms.com/esg.

To learn more about Vital Farms, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

Vital Farms is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 275 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, crew members, and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 20,900 stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.