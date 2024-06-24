Washington Dairy Cows Turn Wasted Food into Environmental Upcycling

Dairy Farmers of Washington Dairy June 24, 2024

Enumclaw, WA — In the United States, between 30-40 percent of our food supply is wasted. We may purchase more food than we need, throw away leftovers and store what we have incorrectly so that food spoils too soon. Food waste can put a large dent in our family budgets and have a severe environmental impact. There are ways to help tackle food waste according to the Washington Dairy Products Commission – cows.

A cow has a four-chambered stomach giving them the ability to process materials that humans cannot digest. Almost 40% of a dairy cow’s diet can come from byproducts, e.g., distillers’ grain, bakery waste, damaged fruits, vegetables, and even cotton seeds. Yes, the leftover part from cotton that makes your clothes!

Dairy cows have the unique ability to convert byproducts into human food, which also provides beneficial nutrients to cows while reducing food waste. Consider all the water, energy, and fuel used to grow, harvest, and transport food from the farm to your table. When food goes to the trash, it doesn’t just disappear; it rots in landfills and releases harmful gases. However, if we repurpose that food, like feeding it to cows, we can reduce these emissions.

Science into feeding cows
“A typical Washington cow will eat about 75 to 100 pounds of food per day,” said Vincent Watters, certified dairy cow nutritionist. Dairy farmers work closely with animal nutritionists to create specialized diets for the herd to ensure the cows are getting the minerals, nutrients, and vitamins they need to stay healthy. Sometimes, farmers and nutritionists work together to find additional foods that can be added to cows’ diets beyond traditional feed ingredients. All byproducts brought to the farm are tested and supervised by a cow nutritionist.

Environmental Stewards
Seattle area dairy farmers Mike and Leann Krainick work sustainability into everything that they do on the farm, including collecting bakery waste and spent grain from local breweries. The Krainicks upcycle five to six million pounds of food waste per month, which provides a great source of protein and helps to create a nutritionally balanced diet for their cows. “Upcycling food byproducts is a win-win for everyone,” says the Krainicks. “Farmers are able to reduce their feed cost, manufacturers are able to reduce their disposal fees, and we all benefit from a lower carbon footprint.”

Cows and Humans:  Partners in Sustainability
Reducing food waste can increase food security and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Leading the charge in this effort are our incredible dairy cows, who have the amazing ability to upcycle inedible food into valuable feed. Plus, the dedication of our dairy farmers who will continue to drive innovation in environmental stewardship, helping to ensure a more sustainable future for all.

Related Articles

Produce

As Grocery Costs Continue to Rise, Side Delights Shares Solutions for Upcycling Potato Peels

Fresh Solutions Network Produce December 7, 2022

The rising price of groceries is the leading obstacle for shoppers globally1. As consumers look for ways to contend with the prices, Side Delights® suggests the emerging trend of upcycling as an economical and sustainable solution. Upcycling is the process of transforming by-products, waste materials, or unwanted products into new materials and is used for everything from packaging to produce. 

Dairy

Royal Dairy Farm Together with Nestlé Health Science is Helping Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions through U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative

Dairy Farmers of Washington Dairy August 21, 2023

Washington State’s future-focused dairy farmers are leading the way with sustainable farming practices. Royal Dairy has partnered with Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in nutrition and health, to implement innovative solutions that support the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative. This initiative aims to achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) neutrality from the dairy industry by 2050.  Royal Dairy farm and Nestlé Health Science’s partnership focuses on four key areas – cow care and feed, manure management, renewable energy, and regenerative agriculture – to show how dairy milk can be a sustainable source of nutrition.

Retail & FoodService

Do Good Foods Launches Game-changing Infrastructure Platform That Combats Climate Change Through Upcycling Grocery Store Food Waste

Do Good Foods Retail & FoodService October 7, 2021

The Kamine Family, an established pioneer with a 40-year history of building large-scale infrastructure projects nationwide, today announced the launch of Do Good Foods. Backed by a $169M investment from Nuveen, Do Good Foods is the first scalable solution to eliminating the 48 billion pounds of food waste generated by grocery stores each year.