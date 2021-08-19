WCMA Launches CheeseExpo.org for 2022

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) invites all dairy processors, dairy product manufacturers, and industry supplier companies to visit the newly updated CheeseExpo.org, now live with preliminary details on the world’s largest cheese and whey processing expo. CheeseExpo is set to occur live and in-person on April 12-14, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“WCMA is proud to partner with the Center for Dairy Research to host a platform for dairy industry professionals to learn and connect,” stated WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer. “Only at CheeseExpo will you find world-class educational seminars, exclusive technical exhibits, and global networking opportunities all in one event. After the success of CheeseExpo Global Online in 2021, we’re looking forward to an in-person expo in 2022.”

CheeseExpo features the largest dairy trade exhibition in the Western Hemisphere, focused on cheese technology, equipment, ingredients, packaging breakthroughs, and product safety. Whey production companies, software providers, construction engineers, water specialists, marketers, and service providers also fill the 200,000-square-foot exhibition hall. The event draws over 4,000 cheese industry leaders, suppliers, and marketers each year. In 2022, the exposition will kick off with special events on April 12, followed by exhibits and seminars April 13-14.

