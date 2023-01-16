WCMA Launches Free Employee Onboarding Videos for Dairy Processors

A new, five-part series of onboarding videos designed for the dairy processing industry is now available at no cost at WisCheeseMakers.org/free-onboarding-videos. The series was produced by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) with generous industry support from partners the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin; sponsors Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, Emmi Roth, Great Lakes Cheese, and Wapsie Valley Creamery; and contributors Specialty Cheese Company and Westby Cooperative Creamery.

“As the nation’s labor shortage presses on, a diverse set of recruitment and training tools is critical for any employer – especially in an industry tasked with supplying the world with safe, nutritious foods,” said WCMA Senior Director of Programs & Policy Rebekah Sweeney. “We’re pleased to offer these new, free resources to support their valued employees with the knowledge and encouragement they need to be successful in their new career.”

The series is currently available in English, with Hmong and Spanish versions set to be released in February. Ranging in runtime from approximately seven to nine minutes, each video focuses on a key concept new dairy processing employees will experience during their first days on the job:

