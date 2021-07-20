What Drives School Milk Consumption? Listen ‘Your Dairy Checkoff Podcast’ To Learn More

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Dairy farmer and American Dairy Association North East President Audrey Donahoe from Clayville, N.Y., co-hosts the second episode of “Your Dairy Checkoff Podcast,” that features a school foodservice director discussing what drives school milk consumption with students.

The new podcast was developed by Dairy Management Inc. to showcase how dairy checkoff programs are collaborating to build dairy sales and trust in today’s challenging marketplace.

Donahoe and fellow dairy farmer Alex Peterson from Missouri lead the 30-minute conversation with long-time dairy checkoff partners Mark Bordeau, senior director of foodservices for Broome-Tioga BOCES in Binghamton, N.Y., and Doug Adams, a research expert on school milk consumption.

“I encourage all dairy farmers to listen to this podcast to gain a better understanding of how school milk programs work,” said Donahoe. “We are so fortunate to have the developed these positive relationships with school food decision-makers who are on our side – we have the same goal of offering kids fresh, cold and wholesome milk.”

Each podcast episode is hosted by dairy farmers or industry experts. Listeners hear conversations focused on local, national and global dairy promotion, including consumer research, dairy nutrition, science and issues updates. Farmers help guide the selection of topics through their feedback. The first episode was “Reaching Gen Z: Through the World of Gaming.”

Subscribe to the Your Dairy Checkoff podcast on platforms including Stitcher, Spotify and iTunes. You can also listen or provide feedback about the episodes at dairycheckoffpodcast.com.

###

