What is A2 Milk Anyway?

Cow’s milk has had a tough couple of decades. And I’m not just talking about oat and almond milk stealing dairy’s thunder. Depending on which studies and articles you read, milk is either good for you or bad for you. On one hand, it’s full of protein and calcium. On the other, it’s high in saturated fat and sugar. Not to mention, it’s the alleged cause of many farts. But what if cow’s milk has just been misunderstood all these years?

Since the early 2000s, dairy companies have been peddling a type of milk known as A2. It began to gain traction after a couple of New Zealand scientists, Bob Elliott and Corran McLachlan, discovered in 1993 that the variety seemingly did not have the same health effects as regular supermarket brands—which had been linked to diabetes and a range of other digestive issues. While there’s been plenty of argument over their validity, some studies have shown that A2 milk (which lacks a specific protein that sets it apart from other milk) might be more digestible for people who experience symptoms of lactose intolerance.

