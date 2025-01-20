Winter Fancy Food Show Spotlights Innovative Specialty Dairy Made with Sustainably Sourced Milk from California

TRACY, Calif. –The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) will spotlight a diverse selection of innovative and sustainably sourced specialty dairy products at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food show in Las Vegas, Nev. January 19-21, 2025.

CMAB will sample an assortment of dairy applications including artisan cheeses, desserts, cheese snacks and dips, and dairy based wellness shots. California dairy processors in attendance include Arbo’s Cheese Dip, Central Coast Creamery, Cheese Bits, Gelato Festival, Insymmetry, Latest Scoop, Leo Leo Gelato, Marin French Cheese Co., Nicasio Valley Cheese Co., Petit Pot, Rosa Brothers Milk Company, Super Store Industries, and Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery. Attendees can visit CMAB booth #711 to learn more about products made with milk from California dairy families.

“The specialty food category is important to our California dairy processors who are making some of the most innovative, on-trend cheeses, dairy foods and snacks available. The Winter Fancy Food show is a tremendous outlet to showcase this innovation and sample with food manufacturers, buyers, entrepreneurs and innovators,” said John Talbot, CEO of the CMAB. “California’s award-winning dairy processors and cheesemakers are leading the industry with reliable and consistent products powered by sustainably sourced milk from California’s dairy farm families.”

California is the nation’s largest milk producer and makes more butter and ice cream than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from the state’s dairy families using some of the most sustainable farming practices in the world.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world. Connect with the CMAB at RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram, X and Pinterest.