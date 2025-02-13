Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Launches Exciting New Marketing Opportunities

Dairy manufacturers, processors, and suppliers to the industry now have more options than ever to promote their businesses.

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) is introducing sponsorship opportunities for educational trainings, member committees & groups, and monthly webinars. Complete details including pricing, benefits, and purchasing information, are available now at WisCheeseMakers.org/Marketing.

“These new sponsorships offer much more than brand visibility – they’re a chance to connect with over 700 WCMA member businesses and their employees, and to invest in education and connection in the dairy processing industry,” said Rebekah Sweeney WCMA’s Senior Director of Programs & Policy. “We’re excited to launch these offerings and create new avenues for the dairy processing industry to grow.”

WCMA Trainings

Prospective sponsors can act now to support WCMA’s highly-rated professional development and safety education programs, reaching hundreds of training participants each year. Benefits include sponsor logo display, written and verbal recognition, access to attendee lists, and two free training registrations for use by the sponsor or offered to their customers – all for $1,200 per class.

Committee & Group Meetings

WCMA’s open, engaged member committees and groups tackle critical topics such as sustainability, policy, workforce development, health and safety, and more. Sponsorship of these gatherings offers a chance to forge new connections and nurture existing business relationships at an affordable rate of $300 per meeting. Benefits include sponsor logo display, written and verbal recognition, access to attendee lists, and one free meeting registration.

Monthly Webinars

WCMA’s free monthly webinars cover timely topics, from the latest news on H5N1 and AI applications in dairy processing, to sustainability and mental health resources, and more. Sponsors can gain broad exposure through multiple communication channels and direct engagement with WCMA member attendees located coast-to-coast and around the world. A sponsorship of just $300 per webinar includes sponsor logo display throughout the webinar, written and verbal recognition, and access to attendee lists.

Opportunities are available now, but capacity is limited. For more information or to secure your sponsorship today, visit WisCheeseMakers.org/Marketing.