World Dairy Expo Canceled for the First Time in More than 50 Years

For the first time in its 53-year history, World Dairy Expo, an annual trade show in Madison that attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world, has been canceled.

The event’s organizers said they made the decision Thursday based on COVID-19 travel restrictions and health orders issued by the City of Madison and Dane County.

World Dairy Expo was to have taken place Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center. In 2019, the event attracted more than 62,000 people from nearly 100 countries. Some in the industry have described it as the Super Bowl of dairy, where the world’s finest cows compete for prestigious awards.

