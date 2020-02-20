Wünder Quark is Now Non-GMO Project Verified

NEW YORK — Wünder® is excited to announce the newly attained Non-GMO Project Verification status for the entire 5.3oz line of quark. In addition to being made with milk from grass-fed cows, the Non-GMO Project Verification allows Wünder to join a growing community of food brands committed to making products with wholesome and transparent ingredients.

Wünder brings quark, a cultured dairy staple that has been enjoyed throughout Europe and Central Asia for centuries, to the US. Comparable to a Greek or Icelandic style yogurt, quark is high in protein and low in sugar. Yet quark distinguishes itself in taste and texture by having a much milder, non-tart flavor.

Co-founder and CEO Daniyar Chukin stated, “It’s our mission to make the best authentic quark in the US and using simple non-GMO ingredients is part of it. With the recent move to our new production facility, we can now manufacture a non-GMO product and achieve Non-GMO Project Verified status. We want our consumers to know what’s in their food.”

Wünder can be found in the refrigerated yogurt or natural & organic section at select retailers (e.g. ShopRite, Shaws, Giant Eagle Market District, Jewel-Osco, Safeway Denver, Big Y, Lowes Foods, and more) for a suggested retail price of $1.69 – $1.99 for a single 5.3-ounce cup. Flavors include Strawberry, Blueberry, Coffee, Vanilla Bean Coconut, Raspberry, Matcha, Mango, Coconut, as well as Plain (great for recipes).

About Wünder Creamery:

About the Non-GMO Project:

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven non-profit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply. Non-GMO Project Verified is a meaningful and achievable way for suppliers, brands and retailers to show their commitment to providing consumers transparent choice in the marketplace.

