Yoplait Launches New Yogurt With ‘Just 3’ Ingredients

Yoplait is launching a new yogurt, and it’s super simple. The aptly named “Just 3” yogurt is made with just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit and cane sugar. So far, it comes in four flavors including mixed berry (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries), raspberry, strawberry and tropical (mango, pineapple, passion fruit and banana).

According to the nutrition label on Just 3, the ingredients for mixed berry are as follows: yogurt (cultured grade A milk, cultured grade A cream), strawberries, cane sugar, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. It has 180 calories, 9 grams of fat, 35 milligrams of cholesterol, 65 milligrams of sodium, 19 grams of carbohydrates, 16 grams of sugar and 5 grams of protein per container.

