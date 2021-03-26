100% Recyclable Sustainable Trays For Veroni’s Authentic Italian Charcuterie

Correggio (Reggio Emilia) – There is 75% less plastic in Veroni’s new charcuterie packaging. The Italian, family-owned cured meat producer has developed innovative, sustainable trays to preserve the freshness, aroma, and taste of the authentic Italian charcuterie the company has been importing in the US since 2016. Once having enjoyed the delicious Veroni’s Italian prosciutto, coppa, or mortadella, you can easily dispose of the packaging separately in the proper paper and plastic recycling bins.

“We have developed a packaging that ensures the high-quality of our cured cuts and, at the same time, has a low environmental impact”, explains marketing manager, Emanuela Bigi. “While our mission is to offer US consumers the experience of savoring 100% Made in Italy charcuterie, we are committed to sustainability on every level. With the new trays, we aim to team up with environmentally conscious consumers, offering them an option that resonates with their choices.”

Paper from responsibly managed forests

Veroni is gradually introducing the new packaging in the US grocery stores, after having launched it in Italy and other European countries. The trays are made of recyclable plastic and FSC-certified paper. The Forest Stewardship Council® promotes responsible management of the world’s forests and its label traces paper that comes from responsibly managed forests. “Our R&D team has been able to cut the amount of plastic used for our trays by 75%: currently, this is a whopping achievement in the industry”, adds R&D manager, Lorenzo Ferrara. “As a fresh food, charcuterie requires high-performing packaging that guarantees the quality and safety of the product. We are delighted to have won the challenge to assure the same standards provided by traditional trays while using paper as a key component”.

The trays combine a completely transparent film top that can be put in plastic recycling and a thermoformed paper bottom to throw into paper recycling.

Enjoying the authentic taste of Italian charcuterie

With recipes passed down over centuries and the slow production processes that help the flavors to shine, the authentic Italian charcuterie stands out for its high quality and unique, incredible taste. Veroni imports its cured cuts directly from the company’s facilities based in Emilia-Romagna, a region with a long-standing tradition in salumi production and known as the Italian food valley. Sliced at the Veroni’s plant in NJ, the charcuterie offer includes a selection of Italian traditional salami such as Salame Milano, Salame di Parma and Salame Calabrese, and Italian specialties, such as Prosciutto, Coppa, Speck and Mortadella. The “Antipasto Italiano” trays combine the charcuterie with cheese for an easy to prepare board. Thanks to the new eco-friendly packaging, Veroni’s charcuterie is not only good to enjoy, but also good for the environment.

Veroni Salumi

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella and other fresh, cured meats. The company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With the establishment of their headquarters in Logan, New Jersey in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guaranties product authenticity and high-quality by importing 100% Italian made salumi into the USA, which are sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve their flavors and aromas. Now, with over 40 distinct products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing their traditional family recipes to the USA. For more information, please visit http://www.veroni.com