1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village Recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes

Summary
Product
La Fondue au Village
Issue
Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Affected products
Filter itemsShowing 1 to 2 of 2 entriesShow 102550100 entries
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|1001 Fondues
|« La Fondue au Village »
|125g
|628110608086
|LOT – 04318
Meilleur avant
Best Before
14-FE-2023LOT – 05329
Meilleur avant
Best Before
25-FE-2023LOT – 04336
Meilleur avant
Best Before
02-MR-2023LOT – 04343
Meilleur avant
Best Before
09-MR-2023LOT – 04353
Meilleur avant
Best Before
19-MR-2023LOT – 04003
Meilleur avant
Best Before
03-AL-2023LOT – 04009
Meilleur avant
Best Before
09-AL-2023LOT – 04012
Meilleur avant
Best Before
12-AL-2023LOT – 04018
Meilleur avant
Best Before
18-AL-2023LOT – 04023
Meilleur avant
Best Before
23-AL-2023LOT – 04030
Meilleur avant
Best Before
30-AL-2023LOT – 04037
Meilleur avant
Best Before
06-MA-2023
|1001 Fondues
|« La Fondue au Village »
|350g
|628110608079
|LOT – 04318
Meilleur avant
Best Before
14-FE-2023LOT – 05329
Meilleur avant
Best Before
25-FE-2023LOT – 04336
Meilleur avant
Best Before
02-MR-2023LOT – 04341
Meilleur avant
Best Before
07-MR-2023LOT – 04343
Meilleur avant
Best Before
09-MR-2023LOT – 04353
Meilleur avant
Best Before
19-MR-2023LOT – 04003
Meilleur avant
Best Before
03-AL-2023LOT – 04009
Meilleur avant
Best Before
09-AL-2023LOT – 04012
Meilleur avant
Best Before
12-AL-2023LOT – 04018
Meilleur avant
Best Before
18-AL-2023LOT – 04023
Meilleur avant
Best Before
23-AL-2023LOT – 04030
Meilleur avant
Best Before
30-AL-2023LOT – 04037
Meilleur avant
Best Before
06-MA-2023
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Quebec.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more: