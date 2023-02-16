1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village Recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes

Summary

Product

La Fondue au Village

Issue

Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes 1001 Fondues « La Fondue au Village » 125g 628110608086 LOT – 04318

Meilleur avant

Best Before

14-FE-2023LOT – 05329

Meilleur avant

Best Before

25-FE-2023LOT – 04336

Meilleur avant

Best Before

02-MR-2023LOT – 04343

Meilleur avant

Best Before

09-MR-2023LOT – 04353

Meilleur avant

Best Before

19-MR-2023LOT – 04003

Meilleur avant

Best Before

03-AL-2023LOT – 04009

Meilleur avant

Best Before

09-AL-2023LOT – 04012

Meilleur avant

Best Before

12-AL-2023LOT – 04018

Meilleur avant

Best Before

18-AL-2023LOT – 04023

Meilleur avant

Best Before

23-AL-2023LOT – 04030

Meilleur avant

Best Before

30-AL-2023LOT – 04037

Meilleur avant

Best Before

06-MA-2023 1001 Fondues « La Fondue au Village » 350g 628110608079 LOT – 04318

Meilleur avant

Best Before

14-FE-2023LOT – 05329

Meilleur avant

Best Before

25-FE-2023LOT – 04336

Meilleur avant

Best Before

02-MR-2023LOT – 04341

Meilleur avant

Best Before

07-MR-2023LOT – 04343

Meilleur avant

Best Before

09-MR-2023LOT – 04353

Meilleur avant

Best Before

19-MR-2023LOT – 04003

Meilleur avant

Best Before

03-AL-2023LOT – 04009

Meilleur avant

Best Before

09-AL-2023LOT – 04012

Meilleur avant

Best Before

12-AL-2023LOT – 04018

Meilleur avant

Best Before

18-AL-2023LOT – 04023

Meilleur avant

Best Before

23-AL-2023LOT – 04030

Meilleur avant

Best Before

30-AL-2023LOT – 04037

Meilleur avant

Best Before

06-MA-2023

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Quebec.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

