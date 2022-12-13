12 Days of Cheese Returns to Whole Foods Market This Holiday Season

AUSTIN, Texas–Whole Foods Market is celebrating the holiday season with its annual 12 Days of Cheese, offering customers some of the highest-quality cheeses available at a deep discount from Dec. 13 through 24. This year’s lineup includes reigning World Cheese Award winners, 2022 American Cheese Society winners and several others with previous top recognitions. Each of the selected cheeses will be 30% off during the entire 12-day period. Additionally, a 12 Days of Cheese sampler bag, including three handpicked cheeses, blackberry rosemary spread, salami and crackers, will be available for $29.99.

These distinctive cheeses were chosen by Whole Foods Market’s global experts in collaboration with the company’s in-store Certified Cheese Professionals. These 437 highly trained team members have been certified by the American Cheese Society for their expertise. More than 50% of Certified Cheese Professionals worldwide come from Whole Foods Market.

“Our team looks forward to curating the perfect 12 Days of Cheese program each year and has sourced some exclusive and truly innovative new cheeses at an incredible price tag for this holiday season,” said Cathy Strange, Whole Foods Market’s Vice President of Specialty, Product Innovation and Development. “The 12 Days of Cheese sampler bag is another great option to quickly elevate any charcuterie board with expert pairings for three of the cheeses from our Certified Cheese Professionals.”

The featured cheeses this year include:

Jasper Hill Farm Whitney Alpine-style raw cow’s milk cheese with notes of tasted nuts, cured ham and sweet cream.

Rogue Creamery Organic Oregon Blue Fruity, approachable blue cheese with a hint of sweet forest honey.

Sweet Grass Dairy Thomasville Tomme Raw Raw cow’s milk cheese aged at least 60 days for a creamery texture and a subtle-yet-complex, earthy flavor.

Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog Soft-ripened goat’s milk cheese with a buttermilk and fresh-cream flavor and citrusy finish.

Cowgirl Creamery Organic MT TAM Triple cream, bloomy rind cheese with a dense fudgy core and evolving cream.

Vermont Creamery St. Albans Cheese Cow’s milk cheese with an American take on French St. Marcellin cheese.

Neal’s Yard Dairy Keen’s Cheddar Traditional Farmhouse Cheddar, made from raw cow’s milk. It’s rich and creamy with a slight tang.

Herve Mons Gabietou Delicate raw milk cheese, crafted from sheep and cow’s milk in the mountains of the French Pyrenees.

EMMI Kaltbach Cave-Aged Le Gruyère AOP Tangy, nutty and aged in sandstone caves, this cheese exclusive to Whole Foods Market.

Mitica Sottocenere al Tartufo Semi-soft cow’s milk cheese with black truffles and aged in traditional Venetian style.

Kaasaggio Robusto Gouda Aged Gouda with nutty flavor and parmesan notes. Sliceable and meltable.

Istara P’tit Basque A creamy, smooth sheep milk cheese with a mild, nutty flavor and a subtle, sweet finish.



Whole Foods Market’s team of in-store Certified Cheese Professionals and cheese mongers are available to answer any questions customers might have about the cheese, from tips for building a charcuterie board to pairing suggestions. Prime members can also enjoy an additional 10% off the discounted price of each cheese.

