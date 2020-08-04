132-Year-Old Deli Katz’s Launches its Own Delivery Service, Sidestepping Third-Party Apps

NYC institution Katz’s has launched its own local delivery service this week, eschewing third-party sites like Grubhub and Uber Eats, Bowery Boogie reports. Diners are now able to find Katz’s familiar menu, including its wildly popular pastrami sandwich, the rueben, potato latkes, and matzoh ball soup, available on the restaurant’s website to order directly for delivery across the city. Delivery orders are priced on a sliding scale based on distance from the restaurant.

Katz’s had previously tried out delivery services on a number of third-party platforms, including Seamless, owner Jake Dell tells Bowery Boogie. But the restaurant had to up its prices for delivery in order to cover the staggering fees that the third-party services would charge, and those price hikes felt especially disingenuous during the pandemic, he said.

