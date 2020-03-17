14th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival is Cancelled for 2020

SANTA ROSA, Calif.— California’s premier cheese event, the California Artisan Cheese Festival, announces that the 14th annual event, which was scheduled to take place March 27th through March 29th, is cancelled due to rising concerns surrounding the coronavirus and risk of the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Festival organizers made the difficult decision to cancel the event after closely monitoring the situation since the virus was reported in the Bay Area. “As this health crisis expands, we believe it is prudent to proactively acknowledge and react to the warnings by health officials about attending large gatherings,” said Judy Groverman Walker, executive director of the California Artisan Cheese Festival. “As much as we are deeply saddened that our beloved festival will not happen this year, we know that the most important thing is to keep our community and the public safe and healthy.”



Each year, the California Artisan Cheese Festival brings together the state’s best cheesemakers, farmers, educators, authors, chefs, cheesemongers, brewers, distillers, winemakers, and cheese lovers from all over the state. Last year’s festival attracted more than 2,500 guests, who participated in various events located all around Sonoma and Marin counties, including the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa’s historic Flamingo Hotel and at various local farms, restaurants, creameries and tasting rooms of artisan producers.



At this time there is no plan to reschedule the 2020 California Artisan Cheese Festival. Organizers are contacting all participants, sponsors, and ticket holders, but for anyone who needs to contact the festival regarding refunds or more information, they are encouraged to email info@artisancheesefestival.com. They are also advised to consult www.artisancheesefestival.com. And although this year’s festival has been cancelled, organizers urge cheese fans and foodies to please continue to support local restaurants, farmers, wineries and artisan producers. More information about the 15th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival in March 2021 will be available at http://www.artisancheesefestival.com.

About California Artisan Cheese Festival

A 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, the California Artisan Cheese Festival strives to increase cheese appreciation, educate consumers about artisan cheeses, support the cheesemaking community and its sustainability and celebrate the creations of California’s many farmers and cheesemakers. The festival began in March 2007 as the first-ever, weekend-long celebration and exploration of handcrafted cheeses, foods, wines and beers from California. In keeping with its dedication to the community, the Artisan Cheese Festival has donated more than $135,000 in grants to nonprofit partners that support local sustainable agriculture including the California Artisan Cheese Guild. For more information about the California Artisan Cheese Festival, visit http://www.artisancheesefestival.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.