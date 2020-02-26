16th Annual Oregon Cheese Festival Expanding into Highway 99 for the Festival’s Biggest Year Yet

Central Point, OR – Now in its 16th year, the Oregon Cheese Festival is a farmer’s market style event celebrating cheese and everything that goes with it. Over the years it has grown into one of the largest cheese-themed festivals in the country – drawing artisan cheesemakers, vintners, brewers, and specialty food producers to showcase their products to an ever-growing crowd of cheese enthusiasts.

The event will take place March 14 and 15 on Front Street (Highway 99) in Central Point, OR. Last year’s Cheese Festival expanded from its traditional location at Rogue Creamery to also include the newly-remodeled CraterWorks MakerSpace, allowing for more attendees and vendors. By popular demand, this year’s Festival footprint will expand yet again. Vehicle traffic will be diverted to flow both directions on the northbound lanes of Front St., and tents will be set up in the southbound lanes, creating what headline sponsor Rogue Creamery has dubbed, “The Cheesiest Block Party of the Year.”

Thousands will flock to Central Point, OR for the Oregon Cheese Festival to sample artisan cheeses from across the state and beyond, including cheese by these producers:

Beehive Cheese Company

Briar Rose Creamery

By George Farm

Crushpad Creamery

Cypress Grove

Don Froylan Creamery

Face Rock Creamery

Fern’s Edge Goat Dairy

Firefly Farms

Nicolau Farms

Oak Leaf Creamery

Pascal Affinage

Pedrozo Dairy

Portland Creamery

Rogue Creamery

Rumiano Cheese Company

Spring Brook Farm Cheese

Tillamook

Umapine Creamery

Willamette Valley Cheese Co.

Alongside these cheeses, festivalgoers will sample specialty foods such as charcuterie, jams & jellies, olive oil, honey, chocolate, breads & crackers, pickled vegetables, nuts, and more. To wash it all down, more than 30 craft wine, beer, cider, and spirits producers will be pouring libations for the crowd. In total there will be more than 120 culinary artisans & beverage providers from Oregon, Washington, and beyond. For a full list of vendors, see the website.

Tickets purchased in advance are $15 and include tastings and demonstrations; day-of ticket purchases are $20. Kids 12 and under taste for free. An optional $15 adult beverage tasting add-on is available to those 21+ and includes a commemorative tasting glass. Attendees eager to beat the crowds can pre-purchase Early VIP Entry (10am) for an additional $15; this includes a goodie bag. Tickets are available for sale at www.oregonchesefestival.com.

To kick off the festival, guests are invited to join cheesemakers for a deluxe evening celebrating award-winning Oregon cheese. The annual Cheesemaker Dinner will be held at Lark’s Restaurant at the Inn at the Commons in Medford, OR on Friday March 13. All proceeds benefit the Oregon Cheese Guild, a non-profit that organizes the Oregon Cheese Festival and supports cheesemakers across the state.

The evening will commence with an appetizer hour and cheese reception, leading into a four-course, cheese-themed meal that features Oregon’s award-winning cheeses – including the 2019/2020 World Champion Cheese, Rogue Creamery’s Rogue River Blue. Each course will be paired with regional craft beverages. Dinner tickets are $130, including drinks and gratuity, and are available at www.oregoncheesefestival.com.

The Oregon Cheese Festival would not be possible without the generous support of the City of Central Point, Rogue Creamery, Whole Foods, Face Rock Creamery, Tillamook, 34 Degrees, Anthem Cider, CraterWorks MakerSpace, the Neuman Hotel Group, and the members of the Oregon Cheese Guild.

For more information, visit www.oregoncheesefestival.com