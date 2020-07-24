3 Pairing Mistakes to Avoid on National Wine & Cheese Day

National Wine and Cheese Day is tomorrow, so whether gathering at home, or venturing out for a picnic, Wisconsin, the State of Cheese™ wanted to share tips straight from the experts- to help you avoid the most common pairing blunders.

Laura Werlin, a James Beard award-winning cheese author shares that Wisconsin cheese is her go-to. With so many cheese varieties to choose from, she can open up her wine fridge, and choose almost any wine and know she’ll find a great match. That’s no surprise as Wisconsin artisan cheesemakers have been making cheese for more than 175 years…before Wisconsin was even a state! All that time spent mastering old world traditions and developing new innovations makes Wisconsin cheese a stand out!

Luckily, Laura wanted to share three classic mistakes to avoid on Saturday- so you’ll be well on your way to wine and cheese pairing bliss:

Pairing Red Wine with Soft Cheese

Red wine typically has more tannins and low acidity which can cause soft cheeses to taste chalky. Instead, reach for an equally full-bodied, flavorful cheese such as an aged cheddar if you must drink a red wine. The tannins act as a palate cleanser, making each bite and sip just as delicious as the last.

Mismatching Intensity and Flavors

The pairing rule of “like with like” rings true when pairing wine and cheese. In general, white wines pair best with lighter, milder cheeses. This allows the fresh, often fruity notes of the white wine to enhance the sweet creaminess of the cheese. Werlin suggests pairing most cheeses with white wines. An unoaked Chardonnay pairs well with an alpine-style, butterkase or swiss cheese while Riesling goes with asiago or parmesan, and Sauvignon Blanc with cheddar or gouda.

Playing It Safe

Pairing wine and cheese is all about finding new flavor combinations and having fun. “Try a Wisconsin original cheese, such as Sartori’s Merlot BellaVitano with Fantesca King Richards Reserve Pinot Noir 2018 and Crissante Barolo 2014,” says DLynn Proctor, Director at Fantesca Estate and Winery. “The style, the palate, the texture is simply amazing.” Cheese should take you on an adventure of taste and texture. Get out of your comfort zone by trying something unique like Roelli’s Red Rock, a bright orange Cheddar Blue combination. Bubbles are very forgiving, so a sparkling wine is always a good choice for cheese wildcards. Want another unique idea? Grab some bubbly and pair it with a blue cheese for an unexpected dessert pairing after dinner. The crisp carbonation of the sparkling wine will cut the creaminess of the bold, blue cheese.

Conveniently, you can also get cheese shipped straight to your door by exploring the full directory of Wisconsin cheesemakers and retailers who offer online cheese shopping and look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese™ badge to make sure you’re getting the world’s best and most awarded cheese.