A New Ham Partnership for Edwards Smokehouse

Edwards Smokehouse of Surry and La Tienda of Williamsburg have partnered on a unique new product.

Led by family patriarch Sam Edwards III, Edwards the company, and La Tienda, led by the Harris family, have combined traditions, flavors and techniques from Spain, Texas and Virginia to produce Surryano Iberico ham.

Founded in 1926 in Surry, Edwards is a family-owned company. La Tienda was established in 1996. That family-owned company is “the largest e-commerce retailer of gourmet foods from Spain in the country,” according to Chief Executive Officer Tim Harris. The families have been acquainted for nearly two decades.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Smithfield Times