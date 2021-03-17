A New Snacking Sensation Debut – Nutchos

Nature’s Eats launches new chip category innovation – the first almond tortilla chip

○ Satisfying nutty taste and crunch

○ Packed with nutritional benefits

○ Low carb, grain and gluten-free

○ Ideal snack for special diets

In time for National Chip And Dip Day on March 23rd, Nature’s Eats, a brand of Texas Star Nut & Food Company, is launching a first to market almond chip, called Nutchos. Now health conscious consumers will have a new tasty snack option over traditional tortilla chips.

Nutchos is the first grain free, almond nut chip made from all natural almonds. It has a satisfying nutty taste and crunch with tons of health and well-being benefits. Bringing new innovation to the chip category, Nutchos is the first almond chip available that is not only delicious, but also good for you. Nutchos uses 100% almond oil, is naturally grain and gluten free, has 33% less carbs than tortilla chips, and is paleo and keto friendly. Available in 3oz bags Nutchos will be a new high protein product to hit store shelves including produce and healthy eating aisles this summer.

Following plant-based and nourishing eating trends, Nutchos is the perfect option for those interested in approaching food differently during the pandemic and practising a more mindful eating routine. Nutchos will be a guilt free chip packed with fiber, magnesium and vitamin E.

Wholesome and flavourful, Nutchos is the ideal chip for any snacking occasion. From dipping and entertaining to on-the-go eating, healthy kid lunches or as a work break treat. It comes in three flavorful varieties which are classic sea salt, barbecue and guacamole. The full range will be available from June 2021 for a SRP of $3.99.

“Nature’s Eats is committed to showcasing the benefits of nuts in new and exciting ways,” said J.C. Taylor, Director of Marketing and Product Innovation, “Our mission is to revolutionize healthy eating and create a variety of new snack options which are good for you and taste great. We are nuts about doing things the right way and wanted to take our heritage in nut making, food industry expertise and advanced technologies to bring an exciting new industry innovation to market.”

Kroger has embraced Nutchos and will feature all three flavours in over 1,200 banner stores. It will also be available nationwide in other specialty foods and natural grocers including Albertsons, H-E-B Grocery and Brookshire Grocery Company. Online retailers such as Amazon will offer Nutchos at the same great value to Nature’s Eats other natural, and flavorful range of wholesome products.

To prepare for the anticipated consumer demand, Nature’s Eats has created a dedicated Nutchos website [https://nutchos.com]. Once launched in May it will feature a range of snacking tips and dip recipes. A large scale PR, digital, social, fan sampling and influencer campaign will be rolled out as well over the coming months to support the launch.

About Nature’s Eats

Nutchos is the latest innovation by Nature’s Eats, a provider of naturally grown, premium grade nuts, snacks, oils and baking ingredients. Nature’s Eats, a brand of Texas Star Nut & Food Company, is based in Boerne, Texas. The family owned and operated company for over three generations is committed to providing natural, organic and minimally processed food by partnering with the best growers and farms. The full product range covers baking, produce, flours, snacks, oils and extracts, seed and grain, nut spreads, doughs and mixes. For more information on Nature’s Eats, please visit https://www.natureseats.com.

