A Vermont Lovers Guide to Thanksgiving

Oh, Thanksgiving in Vermont! A time to gather around the table with family and friends to enjoy the farmers’ harvest. In Vermont, local food is at the center of our festivities. Vermonters are lucky to have an array of options, from locally grown vegetables and poultry to farmstead cheese, as well as outstanding specialty products to add to home-made appetizers, sides, and desserts.

Let’s give thanks to our local makers this year by sharing their delicious Vermont-made products at our tables. Begin your celebration with a cheese board filled with meats, cheeses, pickles, crackers, and more. Elevate your main course with jams, spices, and maple syrup. Sweeten the evening with chocolates and confections. If you’re attending another home, gift your host with a delightful specialty food or beverage you know they will enjoy.

Start a new tradition with these wonderful offerings from VSFA producers and add a taste of Vermont to your table this year!

Couching Lion Maple Sugar Farm

Couching Lion Maple Sugar Farm specializes in small batch, wood fired maple syrup and maple sugar. They are members of Audubon’s Bird Friendly Maple Project and take great care in managing their sugarbush with sustainability in mind. You’ll find their very gift-able maple products have a rich nuanced flavor, created through old fashioned sugaring techniques!

Family Tree Hemp Co

Family Tree Hemp Co. is a labor of love. Their uniqueness comes from their small family farm, history, practices and land. All of their CBD products are science-driven and handcrafted to deliver top quality, enjoyability, and efficacy. Everything they make is chemical-free (solventless), full-spectrum, and designed to deliver the varied therapeutic benefits (multiple strains contained within). Great gifts for your Thanksgiving host.

Jed’s Maple Products

Jed’s Maple Products is a family owned company based in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. Whether you are looking for sweet or savory, their foods are simply delicious and always authentic. Add maple candy to your table settings, or serve their jellies and jams with your cheese board. Products can be purchased at many specialty food stores, online or in person at their gift shop.

Lake Champlain Chocolates

Delicious chocolates from Vermont are the ideal partner to the savory delights of your Thanksgiving table. Choose from an array of holiday chocolate gifts including their foil-wrapped caramel leaves, chocolate turkeys, and decadent apple cider caramels. It’s the sweetest way to give thanks!

Mountain Cider Company

The Mountain Cider Company makes a delicious spiced apple cider concentrate that tackles all of your holiday entertaining needs. Great for mulled cider drinks, poultry glazes, festive sides, and seasonal desserts. This simple mix of real cider and savory mulling spices is your secret holiday weapon.

Pin Up Pickles

No Thanksgiving is complete without a pickle tray! Why not supply your friends and family with delicious, locally made, unique pickles from Pin Up Pickles? Their Classic Dilly Beans are a great side dish, or are the essential ingredient for brunch Pickled Bloody Marys.

SILO Distillery

SILO Distillery are makers of craft spirits from Vermont grown ingredients. They distill every product start to finish in their tasting room and production barn in Windsor, VT. SILO’s Maple Whiskey is an ideal spirit for Thanksgiving cocktails with family, a fantastic addition when cooking meats or baking sweets, or for adult dessert when you’re just too full for pie.

Stewart Maple

Stewart Maple is a family-owned and operated farm that produces certified organic maple syrup and gourmet maple products – like their Stewart Maple Popcorn. With options for generous host gifts under $20, specialty holiday packaging, and classic gift collections, there is something for everyone.

Vermont Nut Free Chocolates

Committed to providing gourmet-quality chocolates and treats that are safe for those with tree nut and peanut allergies since 1998. Vermont Nut Free Chocolates offers festive Thanksgiving confections that can be used as whimsical place settings or a small gift for your dinner guests.

Discover more outstanding food and beverage brands by visiting VSFA’s member directory. Find Vermont-made products at your local grocer, market, coop, and/or specialty shop or order directly online from the brand’s website.

