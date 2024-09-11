Abbey Specialty Foods Announces Immediate Availability of Bergader edleblu Cheeses for U.S. Retailers

Fairfield, New Jersey – Abbey Specialty Foods is thrilled to announce that the highly acclaimed Bergader edleblu cheeses are now available for retail distribution in the United States. This exciting addition to their product portfolio offers a unique opportunity for cheese lovers to experience the exceptional quality and distinct flavors of Bergader’s edleblu line.

Bergader, a renowned cheese producer based in Germany, is celebrated for its commitment to traditional cheesemaking methods and high-quality ingredients. The new edleblu line comprises the following varieties:

edleblu Cream: Indulge in the velvety richness of this creamy and spreadable blue cheese, perfect for both hot and cold applications. Bursting with tantalizing flavors, it encourages culinary creativity effortlessly.

edleblu Gourmet: Tailored for the discerning palate, this gourmet blue cheese promises an exquisite experience. Whether incorporated into dishes or enjoyed on its own with a fine glass of red wine, its extended aging guarantees a truly gourmet indulgence.

edleblu Cheese Cubes: Elevate dishes with these convenient blue cheese cubes, ideal for salads, pizzas, baked dishes, or any culinary creation. Each bite delivers a potent burst of blue cheese bliss.

“We are delighted to bring Bergader Edleblu cheeses to the U.S. market,” said Tom Slattery, at Abbey Specialty Foods. “These cheeses are a true testament to the craftsmanship and tradition that Bergader represents, and we are confident they will be a hit among our customers. We believe that the addition of these exceptional cheeses will elevate the offerings in the specialty cheese category while increasing retailers’ incremental sales.”

To celebrate the launch, Abbey Specialty Foods is offering exclusive samples of Bergader edleblu cheeses to interested retailers. This sampling initiative is designed to introduce these exquisite cheeses to new audiences and demonstrate their versatility in both retail and culinary settings.

Act Now! Retailers interested in carrying Bergader edleblu cheeses are encouraged to contact Abbey Specialty Foods immediately for distribution details and to request samples. These cheeses will be available exclusively through Abbey Specialty Foods, and both Bergader and Abbey Specialty Foods will provide comprehensive marketing support to ensure a seamless integration onto retailer shelves.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your product offerings with these exceptional cheeses. Contact Abbey Specialty Foods today at 1.862.210.8150 to learn more about Bergader’s edleblu cheeses or to request your samples today!

About Abbey Specialty Foods

Established in 1999, Abbey Specialty Foods proudly marks its 25th year of importing and distributing exquisite specialty cheeses and perishable delights from around the globe. Our success is built on an enduring commitment to quality and innovation. We prioritize partnerships with small-scale dairies known for crafting distinctive, flavorful cheeses in small batches. This focus on quality over quantity ensures each cheese we offer is a true culinary masterpiece, bursting with rich flavors and artisanal craftsmanship.

About Bergader Privatkäserei GmbH

Bergader proudly celebrates 121 years of rich cheesemaking tradition, marked by an unwavering commitment to exceptional quality and dedication to our roots, history, and values. While we honor our storied past, we eagerly embrace the future with optimism and enthusiasm. Embracing innovation and modernity, we are committed to introducing contemporary cheeses that resonate with the evolving tastes of today’s consumers. Our vision is to blend tradition with innovation, creating timeless yet contemporary cheeses that capture the spirit of the times.