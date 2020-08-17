Acme Smoked Fish and Atlantic Sapphire Announce Exclusive Partnership on Smoked Bluehouse Salmon

Brooklyn, NY and Miami, FL – US land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire, the world’s largest producer of land-based salmon, and Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish, the largest smoked seafood producer in the United States, announced an exclusivity agreement for the production, packaging and distribution of smoked Atlantic Sapphire’s US Bluehouse Salmon in the United States.

The agreement includes an initial launch of two varieties of smoked salmon, hot smoked and cold smoked, under the recently-launched Bluehouse Salmon brand.

Atlantic Sapphire’s land-based salmon brings innovation and sustainable science together in one product. Bluehouse Salmon is a fresh and healthy choice that is raised with no antibiotics or hormones, is free from ocean microplastics, and is high in Omega-3s.

Cold Smoked Bluehouse Salmon (3 oz package) and Smoke Roasted Maple Salmon (4oz package) will be available at major retailers in the U.S. in the near future. The Cold Smoked variety will also be available in a food service size.

“We are proud to launch our all-American Bluehouse Salmon smoked line together with Acme,” says Johan Andreassen, CEO of Atlantic Sapphire USA. “The combination of Acme’s unmatched reach within the US smoked salmon market and the unique product attributes of Bluehouse Salmon will bring a fantastic smoked salmon option to the US consumer.”

“We are equally excited to help bring this delicious and innovative American-raised smoked salmon product to market,” says Adam Caslow, co-CEO of Acme Smoked Fish and a member of the family’s fourth generation. “It is more important than ever to provide a variety of sustainably-raised fish choices to our customers, and we are looking forward to introducing customers to our uniquely smoked varieties of Bluehouse Salmon very soon.”

More product information can be found online at Bluehouse Salmon’s recently-launched website: www.bluehousesalmon.com.

About Atlantic Sapphire

Atlantic Sapphire is pioneering BluehouseTM (land-raised) salmon farming locally and transforming protein production globally. Atlantic Sapphire has operated its innovation centre in Langsand, Denmark since 2011 with a strong focus on R&D to equip the company with technology and procedures that enable it to commercially scale up production in end markets close to the consumer.

In the United States, Atlantic Sapphire is building the first phase of its BluehouseTM in Miami, Florida, which will harvest approximately 10,000 tons of salmon a year beginning in Q3 2020. To learn more, please visit Bluehouse Salmon’s website: www.bluehousesalmon.com and follow along on social media @bluehousesalmon

About Acme Smoked Fish Corporation

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation is a fourth-generation, family-owned smoked fish purveyor. Since the company’s beginnings in the early 1900s, Acme has been committed to providing the highest quality of seafood specialties in an expanding number of varieties, from customer favorites like Smoked Nova, Pickled Herring and Whitefish Salad to innovative new products like Sashimi-style Smoked Salmon, ready-to-eat Poke Bowls, and Smoked Atlantic Salmon Candy. Acme’s products are sold in retail and food service from coast to coast at the most recognizable supermarkets, specialty stores and bagel shops and enjoyed at restaurants and delicatessens under the Acme, Blue Hill Bay, Ruby Bay, and Great American brands. The company has been recognized with several sofiAwards. To learn more, please visit www.acmesmokedfish.com and follow along on social media at @acmesmokedfish.