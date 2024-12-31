African Dream Foods to Launch in Giant Food this Coming March

African Dream Foods’ African Ghost Pepper Sauce Named One of the Fastest-Growing Hot Sauces on RangeMe, Blazing a Trail in U.S. Retail



ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — African Dream Foods, the bold and socially conscious brand redefining the hot sauce market, is thrilled to announce its debut in Giant Food stores in March 2025, with additional retail partnerships set to roll out later in the year. With its African Ghost Pepper Sauce recognized as one of the fastest-growing hot sauces on the B2B platform RangeMe, African Dream Foods is bringing its lineup of vibrant, authentic African flavors to even more American tables.

Giant Food shoppers will soon be able to discover five of African Dream Foods’ most popular sauces:

African Ghost Pepper Sauce (10+/10) – A fiery masterpiece for those who crave intense heat.

– A fiery masterpiece for those who crave intense heat. Habanasco – Fermented Habanero Sauce (8/10) – A fermented habanero sauce with tangy depth and a serious kick.

– A fermented habanero sauce with tangy depth and a serious kick. Bird’s Eye Chilli Sauce (7/10) – A bold, balanced chili-forward sauce that’s perfect for everyday use.

– A bold, balanced chili-forward sauce that’s perfect for everyday use. Ghost Peri-Peri (6/10) – A bold yet balanced sauce offering versatile heat and flavor.

– A bold yet balanced sauce offering versatile heat and flavor. Lemon & Garlic Peri-Peri (4/10) – A bright, tangy sauce perfect for seafood, chicken, and roasted vegetables.

Note: Numbers represent the heat level on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the hottest.

Trailblazing Success

Since its inception in 2021, African Dream Foods has become synonymous with bold flavors, authenticity, and purpose. The brand’s African Ghost Pepper Sauce has stood out as one of the fastest-growing hot sauces on the leading product discovery, sourcing, and purchasing platform RangeMe, earning the attention of spice lovers and retailers nationwide. Crafted in South Africa, every bottle reflects the spirit of the African continent, offering premium quality and a taste adventure like no other.

A Vision for Growth

While the Giant Food partnership is a major milestone, African Dream Foods’ journey continues to go from strength to strength. The brand is on track to become a household name across the U.S. The company continues to captivate the market with its unique product lineup, its dedication to quality, and its mission to support wildlife conservation.

About African Dream Foods

African Dream Foods is a food brand dedicated to bringing the authentic, natural flavors of Africa to the global stage through its line of sauces and spices. The brand is deeply committed to conservation efforts in the region, with a portion of proceeds directly supporting top wildlife conservation organizations. African Dream Foods collaborates closely with local farmers, business owners, and producers, ensuring not only the creation of a delicious product line but also a positive impact on the communities and environment. Their natural, non-GMO, and vegan products are available online via Amazon and AfricanDreamFoods.com

About Giant Food

Giant Food, founded in 1936, is a leading grocery retailer with over 160 stores across Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Known for high-quality products and excellent customer service, Giant Food is committed to community engagement, sustainability, and meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

Coming to Giant Food this March, African Dream Foods invites you to savor the heat, share the flavor, and support a cause.