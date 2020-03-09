After Winning the World’s Best Camembert Title, Agropur is Named the Maker of the Best Cheddar in the World

SAINT-HUBERT – Agropur is proud to announce that its Grand Cheddar Aged 3 Years and Grand Cheddar Aged 1 Year – both made at its Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil, Quebec plant – have been awarded the “Best Cheddar Aged Two Years or Longer” and “Best Cheddar Aged One to Two Years” titles at the prestigious World Championship Cheese Contest, held in Madison, Wisconsin from March 3 to 5.

Agropur Grand Cheddar Aged 3 Years also made the list of the Top 20 cheeses in the competition across all categories.

The Cooperative won a total of 13 awards at the 2020 edition of the major international cheese competition, including 6 gold.

Agropur also shone in the Mild Provolone category, sweeping the top three places with cheeses made at its plants in Luxemburg and Lake Norden in the United States. The jury was similarly impressed by the Smoked Provolone from Agropur’s Luxemburg plant, which took first and second place in its category.

Feta produced at Agropur’s Weyauwega, Wisconsin plant took home the top prize in the Feta category for the fourth consecutive edition, while Fat-Free Feta from the same plant picked up the gold medal in the “Lowfat Cheeses” category.

The biennial World Championship Cheese Contest is the world’s largest technical cheese competition. A jury of 55 experts recognized by the world’s top master cheesemakers assesses all technical aspects of cheeses from the best cheesemakers in 26 countries.

Full list of awards won by Agropur

Best of Class, Cheddar, Aged One to Two Years: Agropur Grand Cheddar Aged 1 Year

Best of Class, Cheddar, Aged Two Years or Longer: Agropur Grand Cheddar Aged 3 Years

Second Award, Mozzarella: Low Moisture Mozzarella Cheese, Whole Milk

Best of Class, Provolone, Mild: Provolone Cheese

Second Award, Provolone, Mild: Provolone, Mild

Third Award, Provolone, Mild: Provolone Cheese

Best of Class, Provolone, Smoked: Smoked Provolone

Second Award, Provolone, Smoked: Smoked Provolone

Best of Class, Feta: Feta Cheese

Third Award, Feta: Feta Cheese

Third Award, Feta, Flavoured: Feta Cheese with Basil & Tomato

Best of Class, Lowfat Cheeses: Fat-Free Feta

Second Award, Open Class: Shredded Cheeses, Flavoured & Unflavoured: Low Moisture Whole Milk Mozzarella Dice Shred

