Agri-Food Exports to US Spike Ahead of Tariffs Storm

The last monthly update on agri-food trade with data until October 2019 confirmed a favourable trend of EU food exports to the US ahead of punitive tariffs promised by the Trump administration.

In the 12-month period from November 2018 to October 2019, the US remained the main export destination for European food and drink products accounting from €24.3 billion, with a gain in annual values of €2.2 billion.

This is the second-biggest increase in value recorded, second only to the boom of exports to China due to the pork meat crisis caused by a swine fever epidemic in Asia, which is already disrupting the whole global meat trade.

