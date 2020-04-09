Agropur Continues Stability Through the Pandemic

Randy Paulson, NWestIowa Deli April 9, 2020

HULL—The Agropur plant in Hull has been churning out various types of cheese for about 12 years.

“We have 250,000 square feet, including the cheese and whey production, offices and warehousing,” said Melissa Udovicic, director of marketing and communications of Agropur’s U.S. operations.

She noted the facility, which has 144 employees, has been running nonstop for the past few years. It makes 280,000-320,000 pounds of cheese per day and produces about 15 types of cheeses. The last time the plant was closed for a day was for on Christmas in 2012.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NWestIowa

Related Articles

Dairy

Agropur Announces Closure of Lachute Plant

October 8, 2019 Agropur

Agropur Cooperative today announced it is closing its ice cream and frozen novelties plant in Lachute, Quebec. The plant’s operations will be transferred to other Agropur facilities. A total of 177 employees will be affected by the closure, planned for August 2020.