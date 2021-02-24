AH Company International Distribution, Inc., Recalls Pork Products Imported Without the Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON – AH Company International Distribution Inc., a Garden Grove, Calif. firm, is recalling approximately 30,081 pounds of pork pâté products that were imported from an ineligible establishment and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection.

The following heat-treated shelf stable pork pâté items are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Foie

240-gram cans of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne

180-gram jars of Monique Ranou Pâté de Campagne Supérieur

The products subject to recall bear the French establishment number “FR 56-246-008 CE”, an ineligible establishment. These items were shipped to distributor locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Quynh Nguyen, AH Company International Distribution Inc., Secretary, at (779) 772-2354 or [email protected]