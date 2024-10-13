Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls 12 ReadyMeals and Store-Made Deli Items

Meals Contained a Recalled Chicken Ingredient Supplied by Fresh Creative Foods Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

BOISE, Idaho — Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled 12 types of ReadyMeals and store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled ready-to-eat chicken ingredient supplied by BrucePac of Durant, Okla., which was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes during routine tests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). You can find the FSIS recall notice here.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

The ReadyMeals and store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons. These stores are located in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details: