Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls 12 ReadyMeals and Store-Made Deli Items

October 13, 2024

Meals Contained a Recalled Chicken Ingredient Supplied by Fresh Creative Foods Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

BOISE, Idaho — Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled 12 types of ReadyMeals and store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled ready-to-eat chicken ingredient supplied by BrucePac of Durant, Okla., which was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes during routine tests by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). You can find the FSIS recall notice here.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

The ReadyMeals and store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons. These stores are located in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:
Product NameUPCSizeSell Thru DatesStore BannersStates
READY MEALS STREET TACOS CHICKEN SS COLD27131600000EachAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
READY MEALS STREET TACO MEAL CKN ASADA SS COLD29939100000EachAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
READY MEALS ENCHILADA CHICKEN GREEN CHILI SS COLD21291600000EachAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
READY MEALS STREET TACO MEAL CHICKEN SM SS COLD27179600000EachAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
ENCHILADA CHICKEN GREEN 6CT SS COLD27163500000EachAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
SALAD GINGER CHICKEN BROCCOLI FS271108000001 LBAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
READY MEALS SALAD GINGER CHICKEN BROCCOLI SS29105700000EachAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
SALAD CHICKEN GINGER BROCCOLI FS292336000001 LBAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
SALAD CAESAR CHICKEN FS291307000001 LBAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
BOWL CAESAR CHICKEN29125500000EachAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
READY MEALS SALAD CAESAR CHICKEN SS211397000001 LBAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY
READY MEALS ASIAN STIR FRY SS COLD212965000001 LBAll Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, VonsAK, AR, AZ, CA, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WA, WY

