Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Chicken Salad Products Due to an Undeclared Allergen

FDA Deli October 20, 2022

Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and Chicken Salad Sandwich Club Tray products prepared in store at certain Albertsons and Safeway stores, due to an undeclared allergen not listed on the ingredient statement. The products contain tree nuts (cashews), which are known allergens. The issue was discovered after a customer reported having an adverse reaction.

Consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivities to tree nuts (cashews) run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The products were available for purchase at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product NameSize  Undeclared Allergens  Packaging  UPC  Sell Thru Dates  Store Banners  States  
ReadyMeals
Chicken Salad
Quad		12oz Tree Nuts (Cashews)Clear plastic container with four compartments 21352400000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including
Oct. 20 		Albertsons, SafewayCO, NE,
NM, SD,
WY 
Chicken Salad
Sandwich Club
18 Inch Tray		EachTree Nuts (Cashews)Black tray with 16 pre-made sandwiches29615900000All Sell Thru Dates up to and including
Oct. 20 		Albertsons, SafewayCO, NE,
NM, SD,
WY 

Company Contact Information

Consumers: Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center 1-877-723-3929

