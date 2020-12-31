Aldi Has a Charcuterie Must-Haves Section Now For All of Your Cheese Board Needs

It’s no secret that people are big into charcuterie boards these days. From a classic cheese board to ones made of potatoes, hot chocolate , and breakfast foods , the stylized snack boards are here to stay. And Aldi wants to help customers out with all of their charcuterie board needs by not only offering the goods to fill a wooden cutting board or platter with but rounding them up in one section of the store, so you don’t have to go on the hunt for what you need!

Instagrammer @aldi.mademedoit shared a photo of jarred peaches in front of a sign at a California-based Aldi that reads: “charcuterie board must haves.” Now, peaches are not a common fruit found on charcuterie boards, but maybe this section is meant to bring new charcuterie board ideas into play along with the basics.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Delish