Aldi Sells Cheeses Infused With Lemon Peel and Limoncello

ALEXIS MORILLO, Delish Deli July 3, 2020

Lemons have proven they can be used for way more than just lemon water or lemonade, and that they are a great flavor to add to baked goods, proteins, and even cheeses. For a simple way to brighten up your next cheese boardAldi has a bunch of lemon-flavored cheeses you can experiment with.

The cheese comes in three varieties all in partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a charity that focuses on pediatric cancer. The flavors of cheese include White Stilton cheese with lemon peel, Wensleydale cheese with limoncello, and Wensleydale cheese with lemon and honey.

These options let you choose something a little more lemon-forward or something on the sweet side. Any of these would go great with a charcuterie board full of cured meats, fruits, and other small bites, and the hints of lemon would brighten up a plate and add an unexpected flavor.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Delish

