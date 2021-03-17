Aldi’s Easter Cheese Assortment is Beyond Eggcelent

Spring is on the horizon—and so are Aldi’s awesome line of Easter cheese options. While you might think of neon sugar-coated chicks, marshmallow-filled chocolate bunnies, or peanut butter eggs as Easter staples, these new seasonal varieties are sure to become fast faves.

Emporium Selection has three different cheese tastes available for Aldi shoppers. Each English cheese in the Emporium Selection Easter Truckle Assortment has delish, distinctive flavor and comes in a spring-like Easter package.

What can you expect from the Emporium Selection Easter cheese line at Aldi? If you like your cheese with a hint of fruit and a subtle splash of chocolate, the Wensleydale Cheese with Raspberry and White Chocolate is a must-have. This candy-like cheese comes in a pastel egg-shaped container that’s almost as sweet as what’s inside.

