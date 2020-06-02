Almark Foods Appoints Rick Anderson as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA — Almark Foods announces today that the company’s Board of Directors appointed Rick Anderson as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Anderson, most recently the CEO of Gold Coast Bakeries, brings more than 20 years of experience in the food manufacturing industry of branded, private label, and co-packed retail products. Anderson will lead Almark Foods in its next stage of growth and will focus on continually leveraging the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Yuma, Arizona, while also expanding the manufacturing facilities in South Carolina and Tennessee. Additional responsibilities include developing customer relationships, building a high-performance organization, and growing the already strong hard-boiled egg and deviled egg businesses.

“We are confident that Rick, a seasoned executive who has shown the ability to grow and scale businesses, is the right person to take Almark Foods to the next level,” said Don Stoner, co-founder of Almark Foods. “Rick’s experience with other successful grocery and private label brands gives him the experience he needs to continue Almark Foods’ growth trajectory.”

Anderson will also lead the development of Artisan Kitchens, an Almark Foods-owned business that makes high-quality, fully cooked egg bites and omelets.

“I am excited to assume the role of CEO of Almark Foods because there is a tremendous opportunity for the company to continue its amazing growth. From convenient hard-boiled eggs to egg bites, the egg category is exploding as consumers opt for convenient on-the-go foods that provide high protein and good nutrition,” said Anderson. “Almark Foods is a leader in the category and is positioned to take advantage of this trend.”

Additionally, Stoner and John Stanton, who both oversaw the rapid growth of Almark Foods over the past 15 years, are joining the company’s Board of Directors.

For more information, visit www.almarkeggs.com.

Almark Foods

Almark Foods was founded in 1990 to meet the growing demand for egg options. With a constant focus on safety and service, Almark is the leading manufacturer of hard-boiled eggs. Almark offers a full line of egg products for retail and foodservice, including ready-to-eat hard-boiled eggs, deviled eggs, and both fresh and frozen high-quality omelets and egg bites under the Artisan Kitchens brand.