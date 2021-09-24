Alouette Starts Rollout of ‘Gourmet Bites,’ a Unique Product that Elevates Snacking

New Holland, PA—Adding a new, snackable product to its offerings, Alouette Cheese has started to roll out Gourmet Bites: small balls of its signature, creamy cheese filled with flavor-packed centers.

The snackable cheese balls come in two flavors: Garlic & Herb, based on Alouette’s best-selling spreadable cheese, and Caramelized Onion, an elevated spin on a popular snacking flavor. Perfect for entertaining, the small morsels are fun and indulgent, with less than 100 calories per serving.

As many Americans spent more time at home over the past year, they craved unique snacks to fill their dining rooms with excitement. Until now, cheese snacks have been largely dominated by more kid-friendly options. Alouette’s Gourmet Bites give adults the savory snack they crave, with a touch of sophistication and a burst of flavor.

Prior to their U.S. release this year, Alouette’s Gourmet Bites were popular across Europe, with Caramelized Onion a favorite among French shoppers.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our American audience to a new way of enjoying Alouette’s flavorful spreadable cheeses,” said Mikhail Chapnik, Vice President of Marketing at Savencia Cheese USA. “Gourmet Bites offer an elegant and elevated snacking option that’s unique in the U.S. market.”

To keep Gourmet Bites fresh, they are sold in resealable trays that can be opened one section at a time. The trays make it easy to serve to friends and family or enjoy the ready-to-eat bites straight from the fridge.

The Alouette story began in 1974 when a renowned French cheesemaker Jean-Noel Bongrain sought to combine French techniques and well-loved American flavors with his unique specialty products, starting with signature spreadable cheeses.

Whether you enjoy it as an appetizer or as a small snack, Alouette’s Gourmet Bites will fill your kitchen with fun and flavor. They are available now at ShopRite and Harris Teeter stores.

About Savencia Cheese USA: Savencia Cheese USA is a family-owned subsidiary of Savencia Fromage & Dairy – the world’s leading specialty cheese producer. Savencia Cheese USA specializes in crafting high-end cheeses under the Alouette, Supreme, Chavrie, Dorothy’s and Smithfield brands. Additionally, Savencia Cheese USA imports fine cheeses from France featuring cheeses such as Ile de France, Saint André, Saint Agur and Etorki. For more information, please visit: www.savenciacheeseusa.com.