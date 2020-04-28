Alto-Shaam Addresses Demand for High-Quality, Prepared Food With Equipment Solutions for Retail Foodservice Programs

When looking to safely serve hot, fresh food to customers and essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers are facing significant challenges. Not only are they striving to meet demand—they are also facing a shortage of trained labor, paired with the need to reduce food waste and costs.

Such challenges can be overcome, however, thanks to foodservice equipment solutions from Alto-Shaam, a recognized leader and innovator in the global foodservice equipment industry.

Supermarkets and other major retailers are struggling to meet the growing demand for prepared grab-and-go food and looking at ways to introduce and safely execute new food program opportunities. These opportunities include online ordering, curbside pickup, delivery and more. These foodservice program add-ons are necessary to address demand and provide high quality food to customers and essential workers at a number of touch points.

Alto-Shaam has responded with a packaged solution of equipment and culinary support that it believes will help deliver a variety of hot food, support the need for ‘on demand’, and overcome the critical issues of labor and waste.

Director of National Accounts – Retail, Tami Olson, says that Alto-Shaam is listening to the market and responding with practical support: “With the closure of so many self-serve hot and cold food bars, supermarkets and other retailers are recognizing they need to step up and fill the void, but some are starting from scratch and have understandable concerns. We are looking to work with these retailers in addressing their concerns and showing how quickly they can launch new strategies and install new equipment to give essential workers and customers the quality food they need.”

Central to Alto-Shaam’s foodservice program solution is its equipment, especially Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, which provide up to four ovens in one and deliver unmatched food volume and variety. Crucially, countertop models can be installed anywhere in-store without requiring water, plumbing or ventilation hoods.

Vector ovens are complemented by Alto-Shaam’s Combitherm® ovens, which not only cook multiple menu options, but also use 80% less water thanks to their boilerless design. Their combis have a number of safety design features, including SafeVent which automatically vents hot air and steam before the cooking cycle is completed. Combitherm ovens also feature an automatic grease collection system, as well as an innovative self-cleaning function to further keep employees safe and reduce labor costs.

For those looking to deliver a hot chicken option, Alto-Shaam’s new rotisserie oven not only cooks whole rotisserie chickens to perfection, but is similarly self-cleaning, helping to present the food in such a way that it promotes impulse sales.

Completing the system, Alto-Shaam’s hot holding solutions, including cabinets, drawers, merchandisers, and Cook & Hold Ovens ensure food stays hot without drying out. Casters provide easy mobility throughout the store—as foodservice programs expand to curbside pickup. Heated shelf merchandisers are able to be customized to the store’s branding and support a better ‘grab and go’ experience that boosts impulse sales.

At the other end of the temperature scale, Alto-Shaam’s QuickChiller™ blast chillers chill prepared food for cold take-home meals, further supporting sales and reducing food waste.

All of Alto-Shaam’s equipment is designed to be energy efficient, maximizing resources and minimizing waste. Equipment is also easy to clean and maintain to support lower operating costs.

To complement their equipment solutions, Alto-Shaam also has an experienced team of Corporate Chefs ready to help with menu development, cook settings and product training. For more information, please visit alto-shaam.com.

