Alto-Shaam Adds Top Heat to Full Line of Heated Shelf Merchandisers

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has expanded its range of Heated Shelf Merchandisers (HSM) with two additional new model widths featuring top heat.

After updating its countertop and floor-standing 36-inch models last year, both 24-inch and 48-inch models are also now available with top heat. The new layer of top heat paired with Halo Heat® technology provides the highest quality extended holding of the most delicate food items, such as burritos, sandwiches and pastries without compromising food quality.

“With the increase in demand for display solutions that support grab-and-go food programs, we wanted to update our product to better meet the needs of our customers” says Jeff McMahon, senior director of product management at Alto-Shaam. “Whether selling to-go boxes, bags, boats or paper-wrapped items, our merchandisers with top heat extend holding times without compromising quality.”

Alto-Shaam’s pioneering Halo Heat technology enables the most even and consistent holding. Unlike ‘traditional’ heated holding, temperatures created by Halo Heat technology don’t fluctuate to extremes or dry out food.

“We’re excited about the recent advancements made to our merchandisers,” Jeff adds. “The addition of top heat will not only reduce food waste but drive additional profits for our customers.”

Effective immediately, orders placed on all countertop and floor-standing heated shelf merchandiser models—24, 36, and 48-inch—will include top heat.

For more information on Alto-Shaam’s full range of merchandisers and food display solutions, visit: https://www.alto-shaam.com/en/products/merchandisers-display-cases

-ends-