Alto-Shaam Appoints New Regional Sales Manager for the Mid-South

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has promoted Matthew Pugh to the role of Regional Sales Manager.

Matthew will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with Alto-Shaam’s stakeholders across the Mid-South Region, including design consultants, specifiers and end users. He will also play a key role in helping to increase demand for Alto-Shaam’s range of kitchen equipment solutions through focused education and training.

Matthew joined Alto-Shaam in 2015 as a Business Development Specialist and was promoted within three years to Business Development Manager allowing him to gain in-depth knowledge of Alto-Shaam products, processes and clients.

Chris Lustberg, Alto-Shaam’s Vice President of Sales – Northeast, says that Matthew has already shown passion and dedication towards fostering and developing relationships with customers and suppliers: “His extensive knowledge and experience in the field have made him the perfect choice for this role,” he adds.

Matthew says that he is pleased to continue his journey with the business: “I look forward to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers in the Mid-South Region, supporting them through today’s rapidly shifting challenges and beyond.”

About Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.