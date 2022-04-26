Alto-Shaam Appoints New Senior Vice President of National Accounts

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has hired Brian Newland as Senior Vice President of National Accounts.

In this newly created role, Brian will lead and manage Alto-Shaam’s national chain account team in the successful execution of strategic objectives and growth targets by developing strong value-based relationships with key customers and partners. Additionally, Brian will be responsible for the strategic development and tactical execution of targeted regional and national chain growth within the quick service restaurant, supermarket retail and convenience store industry market segments.

Brian joins Alto-Shaam with more than 30 years’ experience working across the foodservice industry. Prior to joining the business, Brian spent 19 years at snacks manufacturer Shearer Foods, working his way up to the role of Senior Vice President of Retail Sales where he served as member of the commercial leadership team that established goals for the entire sales organization.

“I am proud to be joining the industry-leading team at Alto-Shaam,” Brian said. “I am keen to get started and help contribute towards the future success and further growth of the business.”

Brian will report directly into Lucy McQuillan, Chief Commercial Officer. “I am very pleased to welcome Brian to the Alto-Shaam family,” Lucy said. “He joins us with a wealth of experience across the industry and a proven track record of successfully leading commercial key accounts teams.”