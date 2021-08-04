Alto-Shaam Expands Vector H Series Product Line with New Wide Ovens

Alto-Shaam, a global leader and innovator in the foodservice equipment industry, has added to its award-winning Vector H Series Multi-Cook Oven line with a new model that features even wider oven chambers capable of cooking 16-inch pizzas.

Providing an unmatched volume and variety of food, ventless and waterless Vector H Series models are specifically designed for foodservice operations where space is at a premium. Featuring up to four independent chambers, operators can control the temperature, fan speed and cook time in each individual oven chamber for maximum flexibility, allowing them to simultaneously cook a variety of menu items with no flavor transfer.

Alto-Shaam’s pioneering Structured Air Technology® enables high velocity, focused heat for faster, more even cooking, ensuring the highest quality output.

Jeff McMahon, Senior Director of Product Management at Alto-Shaam, says Vector H Series Ovens are designed to deliver the greatest versatility and unrivalled cooking performance in a ventless and waterless space: “These ovens can do the job of multiple pieces of kitchen equipment, while producing a more consistent, high-quality product.

“The new wider design of the oven chambers means operators can cook pizzas of any size up to 16-inches, and with two or three chambers, they can also cook their fries, chicken strips, and other side dishes or desserts at the same time without any flavor transfer!”

Vector H Series Wide Multi-Cook Ovens are now available to order. Easy to operate, and featuring Alto-Shaam’s most advanced control yet, the new ovens can be managed remotely through Alto-Shaam’s cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc™. Through an intuitive dashboard, ChefLinc allows operators to create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens in multiple locations through the cloud. Operators are also able to view oven status, collect and store data, receive detailed service diagnostics and more – providing complete control of their equipment, menus and business from wherever they are.

To learn more about the Vector H Series Multi-Cook Oven product line, visit https://www.alto-shaam.com/en/products/vector-multi-cook